Assam Police Seize Around 3000 kgs Burmese Supari in Cachar

The Cachar Police seized two trucks filled with illegal Burmese supari weighing around 3000 kgs from Lailapur along the Assam-Mizoram Border.
According to sources, the two trucks were seized after the police conducted a naka checking at the Lailapur Patrol Post on Friday. The two trucks were transporting the illegal contraband from Mizoram to Assam’s Cachar.
The supari was packed in secret chambers of the truck, the police said. The value of the seized supari is worth lakhs of rupees in the market.
In connection to this, the police have arrested the drivers of the two trucks and a co-pilot of the truck.
Last month, the Cachar police confiscated 1,800 sacks of Burmese supari worth around Rs 4 crores from seven trucks in Assam’s Digarkhal. The police arrested nine people who were involved in the illegal transportation of the contraband item. The arrested men are the driver and handymen of the trucks.
The trucks were seized while they were heading towards Mizoram. The police have suspected that the contraband was meant for distribution in various parts of the state.