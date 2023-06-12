Assam: Police Raid in Barpeta Village, 13 Gamblers Arrested

In a significant crackdown on illegal gambling, the Alapati Police conducted a successful raid at a village in Sukhowarjhar in Assam’s Barpeta district.
During the operation, officers apprehended 13 individuals engaged in gambling activities.
The accused gamblers have been identified as Jamal Ali, Moin Ali, Saddam Ali, Kashem Ali, Abdul Salam, Shahidul Islam, Abul Hussain, Khabir Uddin, Saiduddin, Nabir Uddin, Zahar Ali, Azizul Haque, and Mohidul Islam.
Authorities also seized Rs 13,175 in cash, along with nine mobile phones and various gambling-related items.
Earlier on April 18, as many as eight people were detained by the police on suspicions of being involved in gambling in Assam’s Lanka.
According to initial reports, the operation was carried out during the night at Kaki in the Hojai district of Assam against gambling.
During the operation, that was carried out under the leadership of Kaki Police Station’s officer in-charge, Shyamaljyoti Phukan, at least eight people were caught by the police for their involvement in gambling, mentioned the police.
Reports further stated that the culprits were caught red-handed while gambling at Khring Khring village in Lanka.
Those detained on charges of gambling were identified as Amrit Sinha, Bikram Majumdar, Shyamal Majumdar, Rupam Majumdar, Tapan Majumdar, Ajit Majumdar, Utpal Das and Ramkrishna Majumdar.
Officials further informed that following their detention, the eight gamblers were charged under relevant sections and sent to jail.