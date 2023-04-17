Assam: 8 Held For Gambling In Lanka

In a major crackdown against gambling in Assam’s Lanka, as many as eight people were detained by the police on suspicions of being involved in gambling, officials informed on Monday.

According to initial reports, the operation was carried out last night at Kaki in Lanka in the Hojai district of Assam against gambling.

During the operation, that was carried out under the leadership of Kaki Police Station’s officer in-charge, Shyamaljyoti Phukan, at least eight people were caught by the police for their involvement in gambling, mentioned the police.

Reports further stated that the culprits were caught red-handed while gambling at Khring Khring village in Lanka.

Those detained on charges of gambling were identified Amrit Sinha, Bikram Majumdar, Shyamal Majumdar, Rupam Majumdar, Tapan Majumdar, Ajit Majumdar, Utpal Das and Ramkrishna Majumdar.

Officials further informed that following their detention, the eight gamblers were charged under relevant sections and sent to jail.

According to the Kaki Police, a case numbered 48/2023 was registered against them and Sections 13/14 of the Assam Game and Betting Act were imposed on them for gamling.

It may be noted that just two days ago, as many as four people were detained by the Kaki Police for gambling from Tilabazar in Lanka and were sent to jail.

Earlier in March, former MLA from Naharkatia Assembly constituency in Dibrugarh, Naren Sonowal, was arrested for allegedly being involved in gambling activities.

Sonowal was arrested during an operation conducted by a team of Dibrugarh police at Boiragimoth area, a suburb in the city. The police also apprehended six others in connection to the case. They have been identified as Mukul Ghosh, Mehroz Ahmed, Dipendra Dutta, Ritwik Baruah, Abdul Rashid and Dipak Ranjan.

A case under relevant sections was registered against the arrested individuals. Naren Sonowal was an MLA from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) party, who was elected in 2016 from Naharkatia Assembly constituency.

Notably in 2021, it was revealed that Sonowal was the richest legislator among sitting MLAs with declared assets worth Rs 33 crore, according to an analysis by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) – a Delhi-based NGO.