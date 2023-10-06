Assam: Police Raid On Foreign Liquor Base In Bajali

In a recent operation near the Pathsala National Highway in Assam, the Bajali police conducted a raid on a foreign liquor base on Friday.
During the raid, officers seized a significant quantity of liquor from a shop owned by Anil Talukdar.
According to sources, the liquor discovered was found to be spurious, raising concerns about public safety.
As a result of the operation, one individual has been apprehended in connection with the possession and sale of this illicit alcohol.
This incident underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat the illegal liquor trade in the region.