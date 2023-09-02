BSF M'laya Seized Phensedyl, Liquor and Sugar in Last 24 Hours on International Border

Troops of BSF Meghalaya seized Phensedyl, liquor and Sugar from the bordering areas of South Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills districts of Meghalaya, intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.
Acting on specific info, alert troops of 181 Battalion of BSF Meghalaya, in a joint operation with Meghalaya police, thwarted a Phensedyl smuggling attempt by seizing 3,100 bottles of Phensedyl cough Syrup, which were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh from the International Border of West Garo Hills.
The seized items were subsequently handed over to the PS- Dobasipara for further legal action.
In another operation, based on a specific tip-off, the BSF Mobile Check Post deployed at Sonapur, of the 172 Battalion, intercepted two Bolero Pickup vehicles loaded with 15 liquor cartons and 32 bags of sugar from the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills.
When questioned, both drivers and his accomplices could not provide valid documents for the consignments and behaved suspiciously. The BSF party then apprehended them and seized the liquor and sugar.
The apprehended persons along with seized items were handed over to the PS- Umkiang for further legal action.