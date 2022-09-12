Assam Police Raids Victor Das’ Residence in Hajo

Assam Police raided the residence of Victor Das at Dadara village in Hajo of Kamrup district on Sunday evening.

Das’ relative said the police seized his laptop.

The relative said, “It hasn’t been long since his father died and his mother’s condition is not well following his arrest. She has to run from place to place to bail him out.”

“He just informed the police about the middlemen who offer jobs in exchange for huge amounts of money. It is not justified to arrest him.”

Meanwhile, following the arrest made by Dispur Police on Monday morning, Victor’s mother said, “There is evidence that job brokerage is going on in the state. Whether it is water resources or other departments, brokers are brokers.”

“Victor was talking about these brokers,” she added.

She also asked his son not to get involved in such kinds of case in future.

Notably earlier today, seven brokers were arrested for allegedly promising cash for water resources department jobs in Guwahati.