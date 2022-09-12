Tripura: Clashes Over Disputed Piece Of Land Leaves 8 Injured At Killa

Tensions flared in Tripura’s Gomati district after clashes erupted between two communities at the Killa area on Monday.

As many as eight people were left injured in the communal clashes that broke out today. According to reports, a dispute over a piece of forest land soon took a violent turn leading to the incident.

Members of an indigenous community in the area alleged that at least 28 Muslim families inhabited the disputed piece of land, claiming that it belonged to the government.

On the other hand, the Muslim families residing there claimed that they had permission to stay on the piece of land, while the matter is sub-judice in a court.