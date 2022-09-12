Tripura: Clashes Over Disputed Piece Of Land Leaves 8 Injured At Killa

Tensions flared in Tripura’s Gomati district after clashes erupted between two communities at the Killa area on Monday.
As many as eight people were left injured in the communal clashes that broke out today. According to reports, a dispute over a piece of forest land soon took a violent turn leading to the incident.
Members of an indigenous community in the area alleged that at least 28 Muslim families inhabited the disputed piece of land, claiming that it belonged to the government.
On the other hand, the Muslim families residing there claimed that they had permission to stay on the piece of land, while the matter is sub-judice in a court.
Udapur SDPO Dhruba Nath said, “Over the last couple of years there have been several instances where problems between these two communities arose.”
Meanwhile, a police vehicle was also set on fire amid the violent scenes that erupted from the clashes.
Moreover, security in the area has been beefed up in the aftermath of the incident so as to prevent any further clashes.
In addition, the residents of the Muslim settlement further claimed that they only retaliated after being attacked by sharp weapons.
An investigation has been launched by the police in the matter.