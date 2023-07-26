Assam Police Ramps Up Operation Against Mobile Thieves

Assam police have ramped up its operation against mobile thieves that have been menacing various localities in the state. Recently, Law and Order DIG Vivek Raj Singh had his cell phone stolen, following which the police have left no stone unturned to completely rattle the mobile theft ring.
On Tuesday night, the Crime Branch of the Assam police along with Darrang police carried out an operation and were able to bust one such ring near Bura Police outpost Chowki falling under Darrang district.
During the operation, the police seized as many as 18 stolen mobile phones and apprehended one individual in connection to it.
Upon interrogation, the arrestee, identified as Ubedul Islam, spilt the beans and named another individual residing in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area who is also involved in the racket.
The police acted swiftly and a team of Hatigaon police reached the location and apprehended the said individual, identified as one Sahil Hussain, originally from Barpeta.
Currently, both the accused are being kept at Hatigaon police station for further legal proceedings.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.