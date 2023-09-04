Assam Police Reconstitutes Special Juvenile Protection Units In 35 Districts, 2 Police Districts

Each of these units will be led by a Nodal officer with the rank of DSP or higher. Furthermore, they are mandated to have a designated Child Welfare Police Officer (CWPO) in accordance with Section 107(1) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

Additionally, two social workers, at least one of whom should be a woman, with experience in child rights, preferably from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), will be part of each unit.