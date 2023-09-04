Assam Police Reconstitutes Special Juvenile Protection Units In 35 Districts, 2 Police Districts

The Assam Police has taken a significant step toward the protection of juvenile rights by announcing the reconstitution of Special Juvenile Protection Police Units (SJPUs) in 35 districts and 2 police districts of the state, in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act.
This move comes in response to a notification issued on February 8, 2019, bearing the number HMA. 320/2018/54, wherein the Governor of Assam directed the reconstitution of SJPUs under section 107(2) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.
These units are to be established in the following districts: Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Guwahati city, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, GRP, Hailakandi, Hamren, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, and Sadiya (Police District).
Each of these units will be led by a Nodal officer with the rank of DSP or higher. Furthermore, they are mandated to have a designated Child Welfare Police Officer (CWPO) in accordance with Section 107(1) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.
Additionally, two social workers, at least one of whom should be a woman, with experience in child rights, preferably from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), will be part of each unit.
This comprehensive approach aims to strengthen child protection mechanisms and ensure the well-being of juveniles across Assam, reaffirming the commitment to safeguarding their rights and welfare.