Assam Police Recover Hidden Pistol and Ammunition in Bajali Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough in Bajali’s Dhumarkur murder case, Assam police recovered a hidden pistol and ammunition following the interrogation of the prime accused, Monohor Ali.
The evening of July 9 marked a pivotal moment in the investigation as police conducted a thorough interrogation of Monohor Ali, who is currently in a 10-day police remand. Identified by the mother of the deceased 'Ibrahim Ali', Ali disclosed that after committing the crime, he and his accomplices concealed a pistol and ammunition under the Taltall Railway overbridge near the Dumuria area, within the jurisdiction of Pathsala Police Station.
Acting swiftly on this information, a police team led by the Additional SP (Headquarters) and the Investigating Officer of the case, along with other staff, reached the specified location. The search operation was meticulously carried out in the presence of witnesses and recorded via videography.
The operation led to the recovery of a 7.65 factory-made pistol and two 7.65 caliber rounds, which were promptly seized following proper legal procedures. The recovery was thoroughly documented through both videographic and photographic evidence.
This discovery is a crucial development in the ongoing investigation, providing vital evidence related to the crime. The case, being investigated under Sections 329(4)/190/118(2)/109/103(1) of the BNS, read with Sections 25(a)(1)/27/35 of the Arms Act, now has significant material evidence that could aid in further unraveling the details of the crime.