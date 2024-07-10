Assam Police Recover Hidden Pistol and Ammunition in Bajali Murder Case

The evening of July 9 marked a pivotal moment in the investigation as police conducted a thorough interrogation of Monohor Ali, who is currently in a 10-day police remand. Identified by the mother of the deceased 'Ibrahim Ali', Ali disclosed that after committing the crime, he and his accomplices concealed a pistol and ammunition under the Taltall Railway overbridge near the Dumuria area, within the jurisdiction of Pathsala Police Station.