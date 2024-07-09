Sunil Gogoi Is Alive! Top Assam Cop Assures Wife in Dhakuakhana Murder

In a significant update to the Dhakuakhana murder case in Assam, the missing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) contractor Sunil Gogoi is alive according to top cop Sanjukta Parashar.
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) of CID Assam, Parashar, who has been on the case, reassured the grieving wife of Sunil Gogoi on Tuesday that her husband, who had been missing since the matter first broke out in June this year, is alive.
“Sunil Gogoi is alive,” Parashar told his wife Pushpa Gogoi, asking her not to don a widow’s attire.
Lakhimpur police are intensifying efforts to apprehend Sunil Gogoi, the prime suspect in the shocking Dhakuakhana murder case involving Jahangir Hussain. Following the declaration of Gogoi as absconding, police have announced a reward for any information leading to his capture.
Gogoi, alleged to be directly involved in the murder, has prompted a widespread search operation across the region. Lakhimpur police have assured confidentiality to individuals assisting in his whereabouts.