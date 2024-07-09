Sunil Gogoi Is Alive! Top Assam Cop Assures Wife in Dhakuakhana Murder

Lakhimpur police are intensifying efforts to apprehend Sunil Gogoi, the prime suspect in the shocking Dhakuakhana murder case involving Jahangir Hussain. Following the declaration of Gogoi as absconding, police have announced a reward for any information leading to his capture.

Gogoi, alleged to be directly involved in the murder, has prompted a widespread search operation across the region. Lakhimpur police have assured confidentiality to individuals assisting in his whereabouts.