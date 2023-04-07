Assam: Police Recover Stolen Vehicle From Madhupur, Thieves Apprehended

Nagaon police have successfully nabbed two scooty thieves from Assam's Madhupur.

The thieves have allegedly been operating in the region for some time.

The stolen scooty, with number plate AS-04-Z-1797, belonged to Amrit Saikia, a resident of Sivasagar. The incident had taken place on March 3, 2023, and had caused immense distress to Saikia.

After receiving information about the stolen vehicle, the Nagaon police launched an investigation into the matter. The police department had been keeping a close eye on the case, and after an extensive search operation, the stolen scooty was recovered from Madhupur Kadamtal. The police immediately arrested the two culprits responsible for the theft, Nazir Hussain and Rohit Sheikh. Both of them were found guilty of stealing several vehicles in the area and had been previously involved in criminal activities.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to their crimes and revealed that they had stolen the scooty to sell it off in another district. They also stated that they had been involved in the theft of several other vehicles in the region. The police department commended the efforts of their officers and their unwavering commitment to the case. The Nagaon police department urged the public to report any suspicious activity and help in the fight against crime.

The recovery of the stolen scooty has brought immense relief to Amrit Saikia, who expressed his gratitude to the police department for their swift action. The two culprits, Hussain and Sheikh, have been charged with theft and have been remanded in police custody. The Nagaon police department has warned other criminals of similar consequences and reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order in the region.