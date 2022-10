A large amount of illicit drugs were recovered from a journalist’s vehicle in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the police recovered the drugs in the scooty of the journalist, identified as Himangshu Das, in Abhayapuri.

Himangshu is journalist employed at a web portal and 14 containers filled with drugs were seized from his possession.

Earlier, drugs worth Rs. 200 crores were seized in Silchar inside a secret chamber in Tata Sumo.