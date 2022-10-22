Assam Police Recruitment Fraud: 22 Held Till Now for Forging Docs

As many as 22 persons have been arrested by Crime Investigation Department (CID) so far in connection to forged documents submitted during Assam Police Recruitment process.

CID arrested five persons on Saturday for allegedly producing fake documents during the process.

The accused have been identified as Rupam Bora, Deepjyoti Baruah, Raju Thakur, Mirza Ghalib and Nitumoni Kalita.

Nitumoni Kalita was a candidate for the post of Constable while the rest were owners of computer training centres.

The five accused will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court today.

Till Friday, at least 17 persons were arrested in connection to the case and they will remain in police custody till October 26.