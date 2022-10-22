Microsoft Announces Windows 11's WSA To Get Android 13 Support

American multinational company Microsoft has published an update roadmap for WSA (Windows Subsystem for Android) that confirms Android 13 support for Windows 11 is on its way.

According to GSM Arena, Microsoft introduced the so-called WSA along with Windows 11 and the aim was to bring the two operating systems closer together through various integrations.

Along with Android 13, Microsoft wants to add a handful of useful new features. Easy file transfer between the WSA container and Windows is one of them. That's going to be a game-changer because file sharing between your phone and PC will be as easy as drag-and-drop.

'Picture-in-picture' likely refers to having the WSA running in windowed mode on top of native Windows apps, for example. Whereas 'shortcuts' is rather vague and it is not known what Microsoft means by that.