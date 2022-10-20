Assam Police Recruitment: Arrested Candidates Sent to 6-Day CID Custody

The eight candidates who were arrested for forging documents during the Assam Police recruitment drive appeared before the CJM court on Thursday.

The eight arrested persons have been sent to six-day custody of the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

According to sources, CID summoned the three accused candidates on Monday and the candidates appeared at the CID office on Tuesday. After interrogating for hours, they arrested the accused in the evening.

A statement read, “Based on the complaint lodged by the Nodal Officer, State Level Police Recruitment Board about submission of fake computer certificates by certain selected candidates of AB, UB, Fire Services and APRO constable posts, CID has registered a case vide CID P.S Case No. 05/2022 U/S 120(B)/420/467/468/471 IPC and started day to day investigation.”