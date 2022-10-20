UK PM Liz Truss Resigns

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, after being in power for less than two months, stating that she recognises she "cannot deliver the mandate" on which she was elected.

"I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills, Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent and our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth," she said in a statement.

"I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you," Truss added.

This comes a day after Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman tendered her resignation, citing "technical infringement of the rules" she committed while sending official documents to a parliamentary colleague.

"Pretending we haven't made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can't see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics. I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility; I resign," Braverman said in a letter posted on her Twitter handle.