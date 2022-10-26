Assam Police Recruitment Case: Accused Submits Self Before CID

Another accused in the Assam Police recruitment fraud case came forward to hand himself over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday.

According to reports, Ajijur Rahman, a resident of Dhing in the Nagaon district of Assam today arrived at the CID office to confess before officials.

Rahman had gained appointment to the Assam Police on September 23, by submitting forged documents.

Soon after he confessed, Rahman was taken into custody by the CID branch of Assam Police, investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, with this arrest, the total number of people apprehended in connection with the case has gone up to 22.

Moreover, the duration of custody for the 21 accused who had been earlier taken in by the CID, expired today.

All 21 accused were then presented before the court. It may be noted that several accused in the case, for submitting fake documents during the recruitment process of Assam Police, are still on the run.