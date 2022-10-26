National

Akhil Gogoi Rushed To Hospital After Falling Ill In Delhi

Pratidin Time

Raijor Dal President and MLA from Assam’s Sivasagar, Akhil Gogoi was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital in Delhi after he suddenly fell ill.

According to reports, Gogoi’s health suddenly deteriorated after which he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

After a thorough diagnosis, doctors there informed that his health is in a stable condition. He has also been permitted to get discharged.

Doctors further mentioned that he is in need of rest and suggested him to maintain that for some days.

Delhi
Akhil Gogoi
hospitalised

