Akhil Gogoi Rushed To Hospital After Falling Ill In Delhi

Raijor Dal President and MLA from Assam’s Sivasagar, Akhil Gogoi was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital in Delhi after he suddenly fell ill.

According to reports, Gogoi’s health suddenly deteriorated after which he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

After a thorough diagnosis, doctors there informed that his health is in a stable condition. He has also been permitted to get discharged.

Doctors further mentioned that he is in need of rest and suggested him to maintain that for some days.