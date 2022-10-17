Assam Police Recruitment: CID Summons 100 Candidates For Submitting Fake Certificates

The CID has summoned around 100 candidates who appeared in the AB-UB exam of Assam Police. These candidates have submitted fake computer certificate.

According to reports, many candidates might be arrested who have submitted fake certificates.

The examination for AB-UB examination of Assam police was held on February 20, 27 and April 24.

Reports stated that a total of 414 students have submitted fake certificates out of which 21 are likely to be arrested.

Notably, many candidates who have passed the examination and is now undergoing training are now at Ulubari CID office.

Reports stated that these candidates have submitted fake certificates without having any degree. At present, the CID is conducting raids across all over the state.

The raids are being conducted at Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Nalbari, Nagaon, Jorhat, Sivasagar etc.