Assam Police Recruitment: Results of SI, AB & UB Constables Declared

Results for 2,442 posts of the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam have been announced on Sunday.

The results for Sub-Inspector (SI), AB and UB Constables have been uploaded on the website www.slprbassam.in.

The examination was conducted for 5,262 additional posts. The written exams were held in 15 districts of Assam where over 7,07,328 candidates had appeared.

306 posts of UB have been filled, while 278 AB posts have been filled with 42 posts been left vacant.

In the results declared today, 4493 candidates who were slected were male and 707 candidates were female.

Speaking to media persons about the results that were declared today, director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that the recruitment has been given based on many factors. He also hoped that all those who have been appointed would serve to all people of the state.

The appointment letters to the selected candidates will be handed over at the Veterinary Ground in Khanapara on September 22. All candidates have been directed to report at the venue at 9 am on the day.