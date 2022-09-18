Massive Protests in Chandigarh University Over Leaked Objectionable Videos

Massive protests erupted at Chandigarh University in Punjab after objectionable videos of several girl students taking bath was leaked in the internet.

According to reports, a girl student had made these videos and shared it with another boy who later allegedly uploaded the video on the internet.

After the videos were circulated, eight girl students attempted to end their life.

Around 60 such videos were reportedly leaked in the internet. The accused had confessed to having done this when cornered by other girls and the hostel authorities.

As per reports, the girl student who shot the videos is from Mohali, and she sent the video to a friend living in Shimla.

However, the protesting girls have alleged that the management of the university has suppressed the entire incident.

Meanwhile, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains urged the protesting girls to remain calm.

Taking to twitter, he said, "I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared. It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society.”