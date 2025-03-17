Assam Police Recruitment Scam: Disqualified Candidates to Move Gauhati HC

In a major controversy surrounding the Assam Police recruitment process, several disqualified candidates are preparing to move the Gauhati High Court, alleging widespread irregularities in the examination. The candidates claim that corruption tainted the selection process and have demanded full transparency regarding district-wise vacancies and cut-off marks.
Key concerns raised by the candidates include:
-
Lack of Transparency: Authorities allegedly failed to publicly disclose the number of vacancies per district before determining district-wise cut-off marks.
-
Selection of Women Candidates: Questions have been raised over the selection process for women candidates in districts where no women’s posts were available.
-
Disproportionate Cut-Off Marks: Despite an increase in total vacancies compared to 2021, the cut-off marks witnessed an unexpected surge, leaving many aspirants disqualified.
-
Physical Test Disqualification: Hundreds of candidates who cleared the physical efficiency test were reportedly denied the opportunity to appear for the written exam without proper justification.
-
Reserved Category Anomalies: Allegations have surfaced that cut-off marks for reserved categories were unusually higher than expected, raising concerns about possible foul play.
-
Exclusion of Special Category Candidates: Aspirants from sports, NCC, and other reserved categories have accused the authorities of unfairly excluding them from the final selection list.
With mounting dissatisfaction, hundreds of affected candidates are now gearing up for legal action, hoping that the judiciary will intervene to ensure justice and transparency in the recruitment process. The unfolding legal battle could potentially lead to a reassessment of the recruitment process and further scrutiny of the selection criteria.
