Assam Police Releases Helpline Numbers For Citizens Stranded In Manipur

The Assam Police has released two helpline numbers for the people of the state stuck in violence-hit Manipur. The helpline numbers released by Assam Police are: 1079 and 1070.
As per reports, a special team of police officials are monitoring the situation and will provide all possible help in this regard. Moreover, another team of officials also travelled to Manipur three days ago.
It may be noted that several Indian states are evacuating their citizens in the crisis-hit northeastern state of Manipur.
However, due to continued efforts of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, the situation has largely been brought under control. Several columns of security forces were deployed in Manipur in the wake of the violence to try and control the situation amid widespread violence in the state as tribals and non-tribals clashed over the granting of ST status to the majority Meitei community.
The most affected areas were Churachandpur and Imphal. Manipuri boxer and Olympic medalist Mary Kom took to Twitter to write, “My state Manipur is burning, kindly help", requesting immediate action from PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah in the matter.”
The army was requisitioned on Wednesday night to be in force till Thursday until further orders of extension. A joint force of Army and state police intervened and managed to bring the situation on the ground under control last night. With additional forces coming in, the situation was further pacified by the morning.
Around 4,000 villagers were taken to shelters in Army-run and state government-owned premises. Flag marches were also conducted to keep the situation under control.
Moreover, curfew was imposed in eight districts of Manipur, while internet services were also suspended throughout the state. Later on, as the unrest grew uncontrollably, a shoot-at-sight order was issued by the authorities.