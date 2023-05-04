Manipur Violence Explained As Army Called In To Control Situation

Curfew Imposed In 8 Districts:

Curfew was imposed in eight districts of Manipur over the violence that broke out during a tribal agitation on Wednesday, officials said.

The violence had broken out during ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ that had been called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who are dominant in the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (SC) status. Agitators in thousands took to the streets to protest when violence between tribals and non-tribals was reported in Torbung area, a senior police officer informed.

The officer said that police had to resort to firing several rounds of tear gas shells in a bid to control the mob. He said that even though the situation remains tense, many agitators are returning to their homes in different parts of the hills.

Agitated youths were seen gathering at Canchipur in Imphal West district and Soibam Leikai in Imphal East in the Valley calling for retaliation, but heavy deployment of police forces has been ensured and the non-tribal agitators have been asked to return to their homes, informed the official. A curfew has been imposed in non-tribal dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam and Bishnupur districts and tribal dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.