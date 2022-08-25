Assam Police Rescue 21 Cattle Heads in Jorabat

Continuing the drive against cattle smugglers, sleuths of East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) seized a truck under the suspicion of cattle smuggling in Meghalaya’s Ri bhoi district and Assam’s Kamrup Metro on Thursday.

As many as 21 cattle heads were rescued during the seizure of the truck bearing the registration number ‘AS 01 LC 8185.’

According to police, the truck was en route Byrnihat from Nagaon when it was intercepted at Link Road in Jorabat.

Meanwhile, two individuals, identified as Mukshidul Islam and Mosikul Rahman hailing from Khatowal and Rupohihat, were apprehended in connection to the smuggling.