Assam Police Rescue 21 Cattle Heads in Jorabat

Continuing the drive against cattle smugglers, sleuths of East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) seized a truck under the suspicion of cattle smuggling in Meghalaya’s Ri bhoi district and Assam’s Kamrup Metro on Thursday.
As many as 21 cattle heads were rescued during the seizure of the truck bearing the registration number ‘AS 01 LC 8185.’
According to police, the truck was en route Byrnihat from Nagaon when it was intercepted at Link Road in Jorabat.
Meanwhile, two individuals, identified as Mukshidul Islam and Mosikul Rahman hailing from Khatowal and Rupohihat, were apprehended in connection to the smuggling.
Taking to twitter, Guwahati Police tweeted, “An EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Basistha PS intercepted a truck (AS01 LC 8185) at Link Road, Jorabat whilst it was trying to smuggle 21 cattle from Nagaon to Byrnihat. Mukshidul Islam of Khatowal & Mosikul Rahman of Rupohihat were arrested. Legal action has been initiated.”
Earlier on August 24, team of EGPD seized a truck in Khetri and rescued 21 cattle heads. Two five persons were arrested in connection to it.