Assam Police Rescue 24 Cattle Heads In Nagaon, 2 Held

Assam police on Thursday rescued 24 cattle heads and arrested two cattle smugglers in Nagaon district.

The arrested duo has been identified as Merajul Islam (22), a resident of Geruamukh in the Khatowal area and Saiful Islam (33), hailing from Baijagaon in the Samaguri area.

As per reports, they were arrested from Uriagaon when they were on their way to smuggle out the cattle heads.

As many as 24 cattle heads were rescued from their truck which was intercepted based on specific information.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed and further investigation is underway.

