Arunachal CM Celebrates Bihu With Assamese Community In Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu danced to the tunes of Bihu with the Assamese community in Itanagar.

He celebrated Bihu with the Assamese community in Itanagar at his residence. He not only enjoyed the Husori and the Bihu performance, he was also seen playing the Bihu dhol.

"My attempt at Bihu dance moves. Joined the Assamese community of Itanagar for the Bihu festival at my residence. May such spirit of celebration re-kindling the age-old cultural bond between Arunachal and Assam continue to thrive forever!."

Rongali Bihu is one of the biggest festivals of Assam. It falls in the second week of April every year, marking the beginning of the harvest period. This year Rongali Bihu was observed from April 14 to April 16.

Besides the cow worship, the people also observe a generation-old tradition of playing with eggs.

On this day, farmers take their cows to a pond or a river to give them a bath before applying Mah- a mixture made of turmeric powder and pulses.

Bihu celebrations were held low key last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

