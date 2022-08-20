Assam Police Rescue 51 Cattle Heads in Jorabat

As many as 51 cattle heads were rescued by Assam police at Jorabat under Meghalaya’s Rib hoi district and Kamrup Metro on Friday night.

According to sources, the cattle-laden truck bearing registration number ‘AS 11 AC 4087’ was intercepted at Jorabat which was en route Byrnihat.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck, identified as Rafiqul Islam, was arrested in connection to the seizure.

It may be mentioned that Assam police has been successfully thwarting several such cattle smuggling bids across the state.

Recently, a cattle-laden traveler vehicle was seized in Assam’s Sonapur. Around 20 cattle heads were rescued from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle and another occupant was arrested in connection to it.