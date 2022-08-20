Janmashtami Celebrations Turn Sour In Mathura and Mumbai; Scores Injured

At least two people died, and several are reported to be injured due to overcrowding during Janmashtami celebrations at a temple in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place during midnight celebrations at Banke Bihari temple.

According to reports, there was a sudden surge in the number of devotees during the occasion which resulted in overcrowding. Devotees - woman and a man - died due to suffocation as a result.

Moreover, at least six people also suffered injuries and are being treated at a hospital.

Mathura is considered the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

In Mumbai, over 150 people from 'Govinda Pathaks' were injured while participating in building human pyramids during Dahi Handi celebrations as part of the Janmashtami festival.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 153 Govinda Pathaks were injured while building a human pyramid, out of which 130 people were treated and discharged, 23 people are still undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile in Thane too, at least 64 people from the 'Govinda Pathaks' were reported to have sustained injuries during Dahi Handi celebrations.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra.