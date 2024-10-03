Assam

Assam: Police Rescue Abducted Nagaon Man, 2 Apprehended

Mofijul was reportedly kidnapped by Sohidul Haque and Shariful Haque from Itapara.
In a successful operation, the Nagaon police apprehended two kidnappers involved in the abduction of an individual, according to sources.

According to information received, the abducted person named Mofijul Haque was resuced by the police from Nagaon’s Laokhowa.

Mofijul was reportedly kidnapped by Sohidul Haque and Shariful Haque from Itapara. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of several lakh rupees for Mofijul’s release, sources said.

Following this, the Itapara police launched an operation after which they were able to apprehend the two abductors and also successfully rescued the victim.

