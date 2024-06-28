Assam Police Rescue Minor Forced Into Child Labour in Guwahati

In a coordinated effort, the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Resource Centre (SMRC) led a successful operation and rescued a minor girl from the clutches of traffickers.
Acting on a tip-off, the SMRC alongside the Kamrup Metro District Child Labour Task Force, District Administration, Labour Department, and Guwahati Police launched an extensive operation and rescued the 13-year-old girl.
The minor reportedly trafficked from Dhubri, was found employed as child labour in the Sundarpur area of Guwahati.
She was allegedly forcefully employed by Mr. Inamul Hye, a Congress politician, and Ms. Habiba Sultana, Principal-In-Charge of Pan Bazar Girls High School, sources said.
The rescue operation not only aimed to safeguard the victim but also to apprehend those responsible for her exploitation.