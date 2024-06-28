Assam

Assam Police Rescue Minor Forced Into Child Labour in Guwahati

The minor reportedly trafficked from Dhubri, was found employed as child labour in the Sundarpur area of Guwahati.
In a coordinated effort, the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Resource Centre (SMRC) led a successful operation and rescued a minor girl from the clutches of traffickers.

Acting on a tip-off, the SMRC alongside the Kamrup Metro District Child Labour Task Force, District Administration, Labour Department, and Guwahati Police launched an extensive operation and rescued the 13-year-old girl.

She was allegedly forcefully employed by Mr. Inamul Hye, a Congress politician, and Ms. Habiba Sultana, Principal-In-Charge of Pan Bazar Girls High School, sources said.

The rescue operation not only aimed to safeguard the victim but also to apprehend those responsible for her exploitation.

Report Child Exploitation, Urges Assam CM On World Day Against Child Labour
Assam police
Child Labour

