Report Child Exploitation, Urges Assam CM On World Day Against Child Labour

On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made an appeal to the public to help eradicate child labour and exploitation in the state.
He urged citizens to be vigilant and report any instances of child labour to the authorities.
In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister shared a video of him interacting with two little girls during a campaign trail. He stressed the government's commitment to creating a safe and nurturing environment for children.
"On #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour, let us take a pledge to report any incident of child labour or child exploitation anywhere in the State. Our Govt is focused on creating an enabling environment for our children, one where they learn, grow and evolve as better human beings,” wrote Sarma.
The Chief Minister's call to action highlights the ongoing issue of child labour in Assam (and the country as a whole) and stresses the importance of community involvement in addressing this social ill.
His message resonates with the global theme of the World Day Against Child Labour, which aims to raise awareness about the plight of child labourers and encourage actions to eliminate child exploitation.