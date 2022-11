Three Assam Police officers from three separate police stations in Nagaon district were sent to reserved closed on Saturday.

According to sources, the following are the three officers who were sent to reserved closed:

SI Sanjeev Lahan, Officer-in-Charge of Batadrava Police Station.

Seniram Pagag, OC of Khatuwal Police Station.

Firoz Doley of Morikalang Police Station.

The order was issued by SP of Nagaon Leena Doley.

The reason behind the order is yet to be known.