Assam: PWRD Employee Arrested for Accepting Bribe in Silchar

Yet another government employee of Assam has been arrested for accepting bribe.

The arrested employee has been identified as Sibash Ghosh. He was the computer operator at the office of Executive Engineer, PWRD in Silchar.

A team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption Cell trapped red-handed and arrested Ghosh on Saturday.

Ghosh has been arrested for accepting bribe which he took from a complainant for processing labour license.

Meanwhile, Taking to twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh said, “Today a team from @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped & arrested red handed Sri Sibash Ghosh, computer operator in the o/o Executive Engineer PWRd Silchar with accepted bribe money which he took from complainant for processing the labour licence of the complainant.”