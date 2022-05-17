Assam Police Seize 1183 Kg Ganja In Karimganj, 2 Held

In a major haul, Assam police on Monday night seized 1183 kg of ganja from a truck in Assam’s Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

Two persons including the driver have been arrested in connection to the seizure.

As per reports, the truck was en-route Agartala in Tripura towards Guwahati when it was intercepted in Karimganj.

"On Monday night, at about 11 PM, one six-wheeler Goods Carrier truck bearing coming from Tripura side towards Guwahati was stopped and thoroughly checked," Niranjan Das, Officer-in-Charge of Churaibari watch post said.

"During the checking, we recovered 1183 kg of ganja (Cannabis) from the truck. We apprehended two persons including the driver," he added.

The arrested persons have been identified as Waseem(20) and Vaseem (18).

On Sunday, 112 kilograms of ganja have been seized in massive search operations conducted by the Nagaon and Raha Police at Sapormukh in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The search operations were conducted in the Agartala-Madhya Pradesh Habibganj Rani Kamlapati Express train. The seized ganja has a market value of around Rs 4 crores.

According to reports, ganja smugglers were transporting the ganja from Tripura via train. However, based on secret inputs, Hojai Police conducted search operations in the Agartala-Madhya Pradesh Habibganj Rani Kamlapati Express and seized a huge amount of ganja sealed in packets.

The police also arrested four smugglers in connection to it.

Also Read: Kamrup (M) Administration Releases Helpline No for Emergency Situation