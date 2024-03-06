Assam Police Seize 1317 kg Ganja in Karimganj, 2 Arrested

The Karimganj Police recovered ganja worth several crores and arrested two individuals from near the Assam-Tripura border, reports said.
According to the police, around 1,317 kg ganja was seized after a truck was intercepted near the Churaibari police watch post in Assam's Karimganj district on Tuesday.
During the checking, the police team recovered 439 packets containing 1,317 kg of ganja from a secret compartment of the truck, the police said, adding that the vehicle was coming from Tripura's side.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Balbir Singh and Vijay Kumar Singh.
Following this seizure, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to platform 'X' and wrote, "Based on reliable inputs, a vehicle was intercepted at Churaibari check point by @karimganjpolice and 439 packets containing 1,317 kg Ganja was recovered. Two people have been apprehended in this connection and further investigation is underway. Well done @assampolice!"