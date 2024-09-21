Assam

Assam Police Seize 18,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 15.5 Cr in Cachar, 2 Held

Alongside the tablets, police officials also confiscated 2 kilograms of methamphetamine from the same truck.
In a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, Cachar Police seized a massive consignment of 18,000 Yaba tablets from a truck at Banshkandi on Friday night.

The total value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be around Rs 15.5 crore, according to police reports.

The contraband was concealed in a secret chamber of the vehicle, showcasing the lengths smugglers go to avoid detection.

Alongside the tablets, police officials also confiscated 2 kilograms of methamphetamine from the same truck.

Two individuals were arrested in connection with the smuggling operation. Both are currently being interrogated at Lakhipur police station, where police are investigating the network behind the trafficking of such a large quantity of drugs.

