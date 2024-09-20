Assam: Self-Proclaimed Journalist Among 3 Arrested in Major Drug Bust

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Bokajan police have apprehended three individuals involved in smuggling operations near the Assam-Nagaland border at Khatkhati on Friday.
Among those arrested is Sahil Munda, a self-proclaimed journalist and reportedly a former chief general of an 'Adivasi extremist organization'. Munda is also the owner of a media portal named IBN-24.
The police seized a luxury vehicle, a significant quantity of heroin, five mobile phones, and a media logo used by the traffickers to evade suspicion.
The other two arrested smugglers have been identified as Rohit Roy and Shamsul Neha. The trio was detained in the Rana basti area in Balijan, raising concerns about the use of media credentials as a cover for illicit activities.
This operation marks a significant step in dismantling drug networks along the Assam-Nagaland border.