Assam Police Seize 35 Smuggled Cattle in Jorabat Raid; Five Arrested

Five persons were apprehended and a total of 35 smuggled cattle were seized from their possession in Assam’s Jorabat on Monday, reports said.
According to reports, based on specific inputs received, at around 5.00 am today, an XUV 300 Vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 FV2068 was intercepted. The driver of the vehicle and another man was detained in suspect of escorting the cattle loaded in another vehicle bearing registration number AS17B 2565 which was transporting cattle from Nagaon side enroute to Byrnihat in Meghalaya, via Jorabat.
The duo has been identified as Ashraful Hoque (37) and Abdul Kadir Zilani (37 years), both residents of Dhubri district.
During interrogation, the two persons admitted that they were escorting a cattle loaded vehicle, reports said.
Accordingly, the cattle loaded vehicle was intercepted at Jorabat Link road near and one driver and two helpers were found inside the said vehicle.
The vehicle loaded with cattle was checked in presence of witness and a total of 35 live cattle were recovered. Upon interrogation, the diver and the helpers of the cattle loaded vehicle stated that they carried the cattle from Nagaon district as per the guidance and instructions from Abdul Kadir Zilani. However, Zilani could not produce any valid documents of competent authority in support of this.
Reportedly, the driver and the helpers of the vehicle fileld with cattle introduced themselves as Sahidul Rahman (24), Latiful Hoque (27), and Ariful Islam (25).
Right after this, the vehicles were seized and the five persons were detained.