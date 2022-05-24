Assam Police Seize 444 Bags Of Urea Fertilizer In Kamrup District

As many as 444 bags of urea fertilizer were seized in Assam’s Kamrup district on Monday night.

According to reports, the seizure was made at Nagarbera Bazar area during a search operation based on information received from locals.

The urea feritiliser bags were hidden near Jaljali river.

Police said that the seized fertilizer bags belong to a detained businessman, adding that, they have contacted the Agriculture Department to turn in the bags.

Meanwhile, the CID has started an investigation into the matter.

Earlier this year, Cachar district police seized 2,500 bags of urea after a raid has been conducted at a makeshift godown at Bandarkhal under Borkholia police station.

As per police sources, there was no record of the urea bags stored in the godown and a diversion from the government stock is suspected.

