Assam Police Seize 480 Kg Burmese Supari at Hailakandi; Two Held

Assam Police confiscated a significant amount of Burmese Supari (areca nut) and arrested two individuals in Hailakandi district on Friday.
Based on information received, the police teams from Lakhinagar police outpost and Lala police station in Hailakandi district conducted a search operation at the residence of Saydul Islam Barbhuiya, a 28-year-old individual, in the Pachim Kitterbond Part 1 area on Friday.
"During the search, the police team recovered and seized 12 sacks of illegal Burmese supari weighing approximately 480 kg, along with a vehicle," a police officer of Hailakandi district said.
Police also apprehended two persons and they were identified as Abul Kalam (48) of Karimganj district and Saydul Islam Barbhuiya (28).
Further investigation is underway.