Rocket Dreams Amidst Adversity: Manipur Lad's Inspiring Journey From Relief Camp

Amidst uncertainties, Justice's eyes sparkle with pride at Chandrayaan-3's success. "I wish I could be part of ISRO's mission. I want to learn more about the propulsion engine," he shares. His 'Project Cocoon' symbolizes hope—a rocket soaring like a butterfly breaking free.

“I have named my experimentations on rocket propulsion as ‘Project Cocoon’. Out of a cocoon comes a butterfly flying in the air. Likewise, out of my lab a rocket will propel in the air and touch the sky”, said Justice, adding that the current law and order situation has badly hampered his work, yet he is not ready to give up too soon.