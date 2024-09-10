Assam Police Seize 58 Sacks of Illegal Supari in Kokrajhar, 2 Held

The illegal supply of supari (Areca nuts) in Assam continues to thrive with smugglers adopting innovative methods to evade authorities and transport the contraband to other states.
In a major crackdown, Bagri Bari police, acting on a tip-off, seized a truck loaded with suspected Burmese supari in Parbatjhora under Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Monday night.
The vehicle, bearing registration number AS-01-RC-3907, was intercepted before it could cross state borders.
Further investigation revealed that the truck had offloaded 58 sacks of Burmese supari in Barpeta, which were then concealed beneath a layer of red pumpkins, a ploy to disguise the contraband. The truck was reportedly en route to Siliguri, West Bengal, for further distribution.
During interrogation, the truck driver confessed that the smuggling operation was being coordinated by a broker named Raju from Barpeta, who was facilitating the illegal trade of supari from Assam to other states.
Both the driver and the truck's handyman have been detained by Bagri Bari police, and a marathon interrogation is underway to uncover more details about the smuggling network.