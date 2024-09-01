Nagaon Police Recover Stolen Supari in Guwahati, Four Arrested

In a significant breakthrough by the Nagaon Police, a huge consignment of stolen supari was recovered from Guwahati within 24 hours after their theft on Sunday.
According to sources, the supari, which had been stolen from a warehouse belonging to an individual named Bedabrat Gayan in Nagaon's Barghat, were retrieved from Guwahati.
Acting on a complaint filed by Gayan, the Nagaon police launched an intense operation and later arrested four individuals. They have been identified as Baser Ali, Nazirul Haque, Hafizuddin, and Aziduddin.
They were reportedly nabbed after operations conducted in Bihata Chariali, Goramari, and Jorabat areas. Sources said that the stolen supari are worth over Rs 7 lakh.
The arrested suspects are currently being interrogated to gather further details about the theft.