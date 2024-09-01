Assam

Nagaon Police Recover Stolen Supari in Guwahati, Four Arrested

Acting on a complaint filed by Gayan, the Nagaon police launched an intense operation and later arrested four individuals.
Nagaon Police Recover Stolen Supari in Guwahati, Four Arrested
Nagaon Police Recover Stolen Supari in Guwahati, Four Arrested
Pratidin Time
Updated on

In a significant breakthrough by the Nagaon Police, a huge consignment of stolen supari was recovered from Guwahati within 24 hours after their theft on Sunday.

According to sources, the supari, which had been stolen from a warehouse belonging to an individual named Bedabrat Gayan in Nagaon's Barghat, were retrieved from Guwahati.

Acting on a complaint filed by Gayan, the Nagaon police launched an intense operation and later arrested four individuals. They have been identified as Baser Ali, Nazirul Haque, Hafizuddin, and Aziduddin.

They were reportedly nabbed after operations conducted in Bihata Chariali, Goramari, and Jorabat areas. Sources said that the stolen supari are worth over Rs 7 lakh.

The arrested suspects are currently being interrogated to gather further details about the theft.

Nagaon Police Recover Stolen Supari in Guwahati, Four Arrested
Gauhati HC Seeks Govt, Police's Response Over Supari Auction
Nagaon police
Supari

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/nagaon-police-recover-stolen-supari-in-guwahati-four-arrested
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com