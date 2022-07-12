Assam Police Seize 9,900 Cough Syrup Bottles Worth 50 Lakh

Assam police on Monday seized 9,900 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup worth Rs 50 lakh from a dumper truck in Karimganj.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Karimganj police launched an operation and intercepted a dumper truck on the highway at the Badarpur area.

Upon searching, the police team recovered 9,900 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup from the truck, informed Karimganj SP Padmanabh Baruah,

"The driver of the truck fled from the area. Our operation is on to nab the driver and owner of the truck. The market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is estimated at around Rs 50 lakh," he said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Badarpur police station. Further investigation is underway.