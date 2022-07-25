Assam Police Seize Cattle Laden Van In Rangia, 3 Held

Assam police on Monday seized a cattle laden pick up van at National Highway no 39 in Rangia under Kamrup rural district.

Three persons, believed to be involved in cattle smuggling, were arrested in connection to it.

As many as 12 cattle heads were seized from the Magic pick up van they were travelling in.

According to police, the van was en route Barpeta from Balikuchi when it was intercepted based on specific information.

Earlier this month, Guwahati police eized two vehicles and arrested four people on suspicions of illegally smuggling cattle.

Basistha police conducted an operation during which two vehicles carrying cattle were seized. The drivers and co-pilots of the vehicles were also taken into custody.

As many as 10 cattle were recovered from the two vehicles, officials informed.