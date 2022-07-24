Guwahati: Unidentified Body Recovered From Satmile

The recovery of another body in Guwahati’s Satmile area on Sunday has sent shivers down the spine of locals.
According to reports, the body was found in the wilderness around the locality. The body was found after locals reported foul smell coming from the area.
Police arrived at the spot and recovered the body. They have sent it for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased has not been established yet, informed officials.
It may be noted that several bodies have been recovered from different parts of the city indicating a rise in crime in Guwahati.
As many as 13 bodies were reportedly recovered in Guwahati since the turn of the year. As recently as July 11, the decomposed body of a youth was found where police suspected a case of suicide.
On July 3, another unidentified body was found near Deepor Beel in the outskirts of Guwahati.