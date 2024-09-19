Assam Police Seize Drugs Worth Lakhs, Nabs 3 in Separate Ops

In a major anti-narcotics operation, police in Assam have seized large quantities of drugs in multiple districts, leading to the arrest of several drug peddlers.
In Sivasagar district, a significant drug bust took place in the Haluwating Nepali Basti, where a police team, led by the Sivasagar District Superintendent of Police, seized drugs worth lakhs of rupees.
A notorious drug peddler, identified as Noordin Ali, was apprehended during the raid. His house, located in Nepali Basti, was searched, and the drugs were confiscated.
The Haluwating police have already seized the illegal substances and taken Ali into custody, adding to their efforts to curb the drug menace in the region.
Meanwhile, acting on a tip-off, Barpeta Road police, under the leadership of police station in-charge Sumit Talukdar, conducted a raid on Barpeta Road railway station road.
A drug peddler, Alkash Ali from Hala Pakuri village in Howly, was arrested with 22 grams of brown sugar, cleverly concealed in two soap cases.
In Hajo, police conducted another successful raid in the Kismat Kuriha area, where 35.3 grams of brown sugar were seized from the residence of Bulbul Ali, also known as Pupu.
Along with the drugs, police recovered Rs 40,000 in cash, a bike, and a mobile phone. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 2 lakh.
These coordinated operations across Assam highlight the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat the rising drug problem in the state, bringing several notorious drug peddlers.