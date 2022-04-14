Assam Police Seize Drugs Worth Over Rs 42 Crores

Continuing its war against drugs, the Kamrup police seized a huge amount of drugs from Jirighat area in Assam’s Cachar district on Thursday.

Drugs including 0.5 kg Heroin and 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 42 crores have been seized by the police.

The interstate drug network was busted in search operations that were conducted under the supervision of Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

Meanwhile, three drug smugglers have been arrested in relation to the case. Out of the three smugglers, Fero Khan and Elias Khan are residents of bordering state Manipur. On the other hand one smuggler named Sddam alias Saminul Haque is a resident of Koch Behar.

A truck bearing registration number MN-07-C-3594 has also been seized from the trio’s possession.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the Assam police for the massive success and said, “In an operation led by JCP Partha Mahanta and DSP Kalyan Pathak, another interstate drug network has been busted. Two accused from other states have been apprenhended at Cachar border. 0.5 kg Heroin & 1.5 lakh Ya ba tablets seized.”